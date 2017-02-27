Handicapped parking problems in Jonesboro

Helen Davis said Monday that she knows the struggles of being handicapped, with one problem, in particular, that upsets her.

"It upsets me, but I have to go ahead and just park somewhere else that's maybe closer to the building I'm going to. It's more convenient to park in handicap because it's the first one as you drive in.," Davis said about people parking in handicapped, or blue, parking spaces in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes said the situation is happening at retail shops and privately owned businesses alike, with officers keeping a closer eye on the issue.

Holmes said that police have written several citations in the past year, with drivers possibly facing a $500 fine for the first offense and $1,000 for the second offense.

A driver can also have their license suspended, Holmes said.

Davis said the issue has been ongoing and that she sees it all the time, with non-handicapped drivers using handicapped spaces.

