Arkansas lawmakers eye more changes to campus guns bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers are looking at making more changes to a bill allowing concealed handguns on college campuses after facing resistance from the National Rifle Association over its age and training restrictions.

The Senate voted Monday to send the bill back to the Judiciary Committee for possible amendments. The bill currently allows anyone 25 or older with a concealed handgun license to carry a gun on campus if they undergo up to 16 hours of active shooter training.

The NRA dropped its support of the bill after the age and training requirements were added. The initial version required colleges and universities to allow faculty and staff to carry on campus.

Current law leaves the decision to allow guns on campus up to the schools, but none have done so.

