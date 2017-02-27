Mayor hopes city will pass bond to improve infrastructure - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Mayor hopes city will pass bond to improve infrastructure

SENATH, MO (KAIT) -

The city of Senath is looking into passing a bond to upgrade their water tower that was originally built in 1926.

Senath Mayor Joe Lane said he is confident that residents will decide to pass a $3 million bond issue for the upgrades.

If the bond issue passes, the city will upgrade their water tower.

The new tower will hold more water and help with water pressure that will also aid the fire department.

The city will also make improvements to water wells in the city, buy 25 fire hydrants, and install electronic meters with additional money.

Lane said that passage of the bond issue is important for the growth of Senath.

“If you let your infrastructure go, which we’ve seen it happen in many places over the United States, you got to keep up the data, or you will not be able to do this,” Lane said. “We want everybody involved because it is the taxpayer's money.”

If the bond is passed, Lane said the city plans to get grants from the United State Department of Agriculture and the Community Development Block Grant program.

The election on the passage of the bond is set for April 4.

