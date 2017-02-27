City official sending care packages to troops - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City official sending care packages to troops

Arbyrd City Clerk Flora Smith (Source: KAIT) Arbyrd City Clerk Flora Smith (Source: KAIT)
ARBYRD, MO (KAIT) -

Region 8 residents have an opportunity to help troops overseas by providing care packages.

Arbyrd City Clerk Flora Smith said she began sending off care packages about a month ago. Smith said that the troops do not always receive the hygiene products they need, so she recently sent off 10 care packages with hygiene products, food, and books for the troops.

As of now, funds from the community's library account is being used to send the packages.

"Most of them have access to washer and dryers, but they don't have any place to purchase laundry detergent and things like that, so we've been collecting donations to buy things to send to them," Smith said. 

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with donations. Donations can also be made at the Arbyrd Community Library which is inside the Arbyrd City Hall. 

