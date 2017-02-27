FOE moving to building near I-555

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter #3354 in Jonesboro is moving.

The club has put up new banners in front of the old Jubilation Club on Gilmore Drive.

The club, which is currently on Caraway Road across from Kroger, has applied for a transfer of location with the state Alcohol Beverage Control board.

The club has not said when the club will officially move.

