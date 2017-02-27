Boozman holds telephone town hall - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Boozman holds telephone town hall

One of Arkansas’ two United States senators held a telephone town hall Monday night.

According to Senator John Boozman’s website, he said the event allows him to reach thousands of residents in a live and interactive way.

Boozman said he regularly hosts telephone town halls from his office in Washington, D. C.

He also said it is a convenient way to talk with Arkansans about issues that are important to their families, businesses, and the future of the country.

