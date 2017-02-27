Deputy injured in high speed chase speaks - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Deputy injured in high speed chase speaks

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JACKSON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The quick thinking of a captain with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office kept two people alive after a high-speed chase that spanned two counties.

“Out the door I went and four minutes later...Boom,” said Ricky Jackson, a captain with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. “Lucky me, I guess.”

That chase went through Independence and Jackson counties.

Morales said he heard about the chase over the scanner and when it was entering Newport, he drove his vehicle to the intersection of State Street and Malcolm Avenue. He saw a car turning left, at the same time he saw Joshua Lane’s vehicle headed that way.

In an effort to keep Lane from hitting the car, Morales moved his truck between the two.

“You only have seconds to act on what you are going to do. Whether it is right, wrong, or indifferent, you got to make a decision and make it quick,” Morales said.

Morales helped arrest Lane, but because of the pain in his hip, he and the two passengers in the other vehicle were taken to Unity Health for their injuries.

Morales said if he had to do it all over, he would do it the same way in a heartbeat.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Candlelight vigil hosted for Cortez Kennedy

    Candlelight vigil hosted for Cortez Kennedy

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 7:38 AM EDT2017-05-31 11:38:53 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:18:09 GMT
    Balloon release at vigil (Source: KAIT)Balloon release at vigil (Source: KAIT)

    An NFL Hall of Famer and Northeast Arkansas native was honored with a candlelight vigil Wednesday night before he is laid to rest.

    An NFL Hall of Famer and Northeast Arkansas native was honored with a candlelight vigil Wednesday night before he is laid to rest.

  • Riverside teacher honored with Gr8 Acts of Kindness at retirement

    Riverside teacher honored with Gr8 Acts of Kindness at retirement

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-06-01 02:37:10 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-06-01 02:58:51 GMT
    Brenda Hutcheson with her big check from First Community Bank and KAIT-TV. (Source: KAIT-TV)Brenda Hutcheson with her big check from First Community Bank and KAIT-TV. (Source: KAIT-TV)

    Brenda Hutcheson celebrates 34 year career and never-ending volunteer ambitions.

    Brenda Hutcheson celebrates 34 year career and never-ending volunteer ambitions.

  • JPD: meth in man's pants appeared to be packaged for sale

    JPD: meth in man's pants appeared to be packaged for sale

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-06-01 02:45:41 GMT
    Antonio Miller (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Antonio Miller (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    A traffic stop near downtown Jonesboro ended with a man under arrest for possession of meth with intent to deliver. 

    A traffic stop near downtown Jonesboro ended with a man under arrest for possession of meth with intent to deliver. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly