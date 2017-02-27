Deputy injured in high speed chase speaks

The quick thinking of a captain with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office kept two people alive after a high-speed chase that spanned two counties.

“Out the door I went and four minutes later...Boom,” said Ricky Jackson, a captain with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. “Lucky me, I guess.”

That chase went through Independence and Jackson counties.

Morales said he heard about the chase over the scanner and when it was entering Newport, he drove his vehicle to the intersection of State Street and Malcolm Avenue. He saw a car turning left, at the same time he saw Joshua Lane’s vehicle headed that way.

In an effort to keep Lane from hitting the car, Morales moved his truck between the two.

“You only have seconds to act on what you are going to do. Whether it is right, wrong, or indifferent, you got to make a decision and make it quick,” Morales said.

Morales helped arrest Lane, but because of the pain in his hip, he and the two passengers in the other vehicle were taken to Unity Health for their injuries.

Morales said if he had to do it all over, he would do it the same way in a heartbeat.

