City considering selling land to NicePak - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City considering selling land to NicePak

(Source: nicepak.com)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Jonesboro is looking to sell some land to NicePak.

According to the city, a contract will be discussed on Tuesday during the Finance and Administration Council Committee meeting.

That contact is on the sale of 1.8 acres of land at the corner of Frontage Road and Commerce Drive to NicePak for $47,000.

The meeting will take place Tuesday at 4 p.m.

