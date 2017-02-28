Sen. Tom Cotton to hold a town hall Tuesday

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton will host another town hall Tuesday, a week after his Northwest Arkansas town hall got heated.

In a news release, Sen. Cotton’s office said this one will be a tele-town hall instead of in person.

This event is scheduled right before President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress.

The town hall is at 5:40 p.m. and those who want to stream the audio and submit questions, can click here: http://vekeo.buzz/cotton

About 2,000 people showed up at Springdale’s town hall last Wednesday.

Many, including a seven-year-old boy, asked him questions about President Donald Trump’s policies.

