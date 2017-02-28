NAFA, animal control offering low-cost shots - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NAFA, animal control offering low-cost shots

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Northeast Arkansans for Animals will host a low-cost vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 4.

Dr. Jack Jones will administer shots from 8 until 11 a.m. at the Jonesboro Animal Control, 6119 E. Highland.

All shots cost $10 each with heartworm testing available for $10 per dog.

To be eligible, owners must have a low income; be disabled, unemployed, and/or elderly; or the animals must be rescue. Animals must not have seen a vet other than Dr. Jones in the past 12 months.

