NAFA, animal control offering low-cost shots

Northeast Arkansans for Animals will host a low-cost vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 4.

Dr. Jack Jones will administer shots from 8 until 11 a.m. at the Jonesboro Animal Control, 6119 E. Highland.

All shots cost $10 each with heartworm testing available for $10 per dog.

To be eligible, owners must have a low income; be disabled, unemployed, and/or elderly; or the animals must be rescue. Animals must not have seen a vet other than Dr. Jones in the past 12 months.

