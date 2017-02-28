Severe storm prep: Have a plan, stay informed, stay safe - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Severe storm prep: Have a plan, stay informed, stay safe

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
(KAIT) -

During a severe weather event, many normal activities take a back seat, as storm debris, downed power lines, and heavy rain/hail affect public and private infrastructures.

One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM a number of ways:

Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT8 and at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Region 8.  Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app - text NEWSAPP to 52488 - msg&data rates may apply - or search KAIT in your mobile marketplace)

Install the advanced StormTRACK 8 app on your mobile device (to install or update the weather app, text WEATHERAPP to 52488 - msg&data rates may apply - or search KAIT in your mobile marketplace)

Charge your mobile communication devices fully ahead of the storm, then conserve their usage

Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

facebook.com/region8news

facebook.com/ryanvaughanweather

facebook.com/justin.logan.wx

facebook.com/RachelCoulterWX

twitter.com/region8news

twitter.com/ryanvaughan

twitter.com/jloganwxguy

twitter.com/Coulter_wx

Subscribe to breaking news and weather alerts on your text-enabled phone

Text NEWS to 52488 for breaking news alerts

Text STORM to 52488 for storm alerts designated for your county (Msg&Data rates may apply)

If it's safe to do so, you can send weather photos to See It, Snap It, Send It by emailing them to sendit@kait8.com  or click here to submit them.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Woman wins $250,000 on instant lotto ticket

    Woman wins $250,000 on instant lotto ticket

    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:13:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:45:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    An "X" apparently marked the spot for a Pocahontas woman who won big on a scratch-off ticket.

    An "X" apparently marked the spot for a Pocahontas woman who won big on a scratch-off ticket.

  • County dealing with full detention center

    County dealing with full detention center

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:15:55 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:41:25 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Administration with the Craighead County Detention Center says they're full!

    Administration with the Craighead County Detention Center says they're full!

  • Wappapello Lake still recovering from historic flood

    Wappapello Lake still recovering from historic flood

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:16:19 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:53:00 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)(Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    Many areas across Region 8 are still recovering from the devastating floods in early May.

    Many areas across Region 8 are still recovering from the devastating floods in early May.

    •   
Powered by Frankly