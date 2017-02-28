Severe storm prep: Have a plan, stay informed, stay safe

During a severe weather event, many normal activities take a back seat, as storm debris, downed power lines, and heavy rain/hail affect public and private infrastructures.

One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM a number of ways:

- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT8 and at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Region 8. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app - text NEWSAPP to 52488 - msg&data rates may apply - or search KAIT in your mobile marketplace)

- Install the advanced StormTRACK 8 app on your mobile device (to install or update the weather app, text WEATHERAPP to 52488 - msg&data rates may apply - or search KAIT in your mobile marketplace)

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

StormTRACK8 Weather APP: Install on: iPhones | Androids

- Charge your mobile communication devices fully ahead of the storm, then conserve their usage

- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:



- Subscribe to breaking news and weather alerts on your text-enabled phone

Text NEWS to 52488 for breaking news alerts



Text STORM to 52488 for storm alerts designated for your county (Msg&Data rates may apply)

