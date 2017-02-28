Blessed Sacrament hosting church groundbreaking ceremony - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Blessed Sacrament hosting church groundbreaking ceremony

The stained glass windows from the old Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (seen here) will be installed in the new church building. (Source: KAIT) The stained glass windows from the old Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (seen here) will be installed in the new church building. (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will host a groundbreaking ceremony at its new church property, 1105 E. Highland, Dr., at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19.

Bishop Anthony B. Taylor of Little Rock will lead the ceremony, which is open to the public.

“March 19 is a fitting date for our groundbreaking ceremony because the Catholic Church also recognizes this day as the feast day of St. Joseph who was a carpenter by trade,” said Father Alphonse Gollapalli, pastor of Blessed Sacrament.

While he admits leaving the church’s downtown location is difficult, Gollapalli concedes the parish is “moving forward as a family” to provide adequate facilities for worship and activities while preserving the original church’s history and tradition.

“A tremendous amount of care and planning have taken place so that we may incorporate and preserve as much of the old church into the new church,” the pastor said.

One such way will include placing the former church’s stained glass windows in the new sanctuary.

