Sponsors needed for 4th annual fishing rodeo derby

Sponsors are needed for Blytheville’s 4th annual Fishing Rodeo Derby.

Blytheville Parks and Recreation Director Elroy Brown said sponsors are needed to help give participants door prizes such as bicycles.

The fishing derby will be at Walker Park Pond from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. on May 20.

The pond will be full of about 300 catchable channel catfish stocked by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Brown said they also plan to provide a free sausage and biscuit breakfast to the first 100 kids as well as free t-shirts to the first 50 kids that sign up for the morning of the event.

The fishing derby is open to children 16 years old and under.

For more information about becoming a sponsor or how to make donations, call the Blytheville City Hall at (870) 763-3602 or (870) 824-0417.

