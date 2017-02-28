Overnight lane closure planned on I-40 in West Memphis

Maintenance work will close some lanes of traffic overnight in West Memphis.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced Tuesday the work will happen on Interstate 40 between mile markers 276 and 278 beginning Wednesday night at 10, weather permitting.

Work will continue until Thursday, March 2, at 6 a.m.

Maintenance crews will close the inside and center lanes of westbound traffic.

AHTD states traffic will be controlled using advance warning signs and traffic drums.

Drivers are urged to use caution.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android