AG's mobile office to visit Cross, Jackson Counties

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office will be on the move in the coming weeks.

The AG’s mobile office will visit the Newport Senior Life Center, 947 Hout Circle, in Newport from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

On Tuesday, March 14, it will be at St. Bernards Meyer Senior Life Center, 715 Canal St. in Wynne, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The mobile offices will assist constituents with consumer-related issues in filing complaints against scam artists. Her staff will also be available to answer questions about the office and other services it offers.

In addition to face-to-face conversations with her staff, Rutledge encourages participants to bring their old, unused or expired prescription medications to the mobile office for proper disposal by local law enforcement.

