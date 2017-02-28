Dr. Brad Fields to read at 'Stories in the Forest' - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Dr. Brad Fields to read at 'Stories in the Forest'

Dr. Brad Fields "practices" with Lucy Owens, 3-year-old daughter of Chad and Kila Owens of Jonesboro, ahead of Saturday's Stories in the Forest. (Source: St. Bernards) Dr. Brad Fields "practices" with Lucy Owens, 3-year-old daughter of Chad and Kila Owens of Jonesboro, ahead of Saturday's Stories in the Forest. (Source: St. Bernards)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Dr. Brad Fields, obstetrician-gynecologist with Saint Bernards OB-GYN Associates, has helped bring hundreds, if not thousands, of babies into the world. This weekend he will be reading to them.

He will read a favorite childhood book during the March 4 “Stories in the Forest.”

The reading will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday in the St. Bernards Fun Forest at The Mall at Turtle Creek, 3000 E. Highland in Jonesboro.

The Women’s Council of the St. Bernards Foundation sponsors the program which is open to the public free of charge.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Woman wins $250,000 on instant lotto ticket

    Woman wins $250,000 on instant lotto ticket

    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:13:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:45:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    An "X" apparently marked the spot for a Pocahontas woman who won big on a scratch-off ticket.

    An "X" apparently marked the spot for a Pocahontas woman who won big on a scratch-off ticket.

  • County dealing with full detention center

    County dealing with full detention center

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:15:55 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:41:25 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Administration with the Craighead County Detention Center says they're full!

    Administration with the Craighead County Detention Center says they're full!

  • Wappapello Lake still recovering from historic flood

    Wappapello Lake still recovering from historic flood

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:16:19 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:53:00 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)(Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    Many areas across Region 8 are still recovering from the devastating floods in early May.

    Many areas across Region 8 are still recovering from the devastating floods in early May.

    •   
Powered by Frankly