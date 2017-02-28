Dr. Brad Fields to read at 'Stories in the Forest'

Dr. Brad Fields "practices" with Lucy Owens, 3-year-old daughter of Chad and Kila Owens of Jonesboro, ahead of Saturday's Stories in the Forest. (Source: St. Bernards)

Dr. Brad Fields, obstetrician-gynecologist with Saint Bernards OB-GYN Associates, has helped bring hundreds, if not thousands, of babies into the world. This weekend he will be reading to them.

He will read a favorite childhood book during the March 4 “Stories in the Forest.”

The reading will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday in the St. Bernards Fun Forest at The Mall at Turtle Creek, 3000 E. Highland in Jonesboro.

The Women’s Council of the St. Bernards Foundation sponsors the program which is open to the public free of charge.

