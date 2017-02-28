Man arrested, accused of shooting 7-year-old child - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man arrested, accused of shooting 7-year-old child

Jeremiah Owens (Source: Beebe Police Dept.) Jeremiah Owens (Source: Beebe Police Dept.)
BEEBE, AR (KAIT) -

Police arrested a man after they say he shot a 7-year-old child.

Beebe police arrested Jeremiah Owens, 26, on suspicion of first-degree battery.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported shooting on South Cypress Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found the child in the driveway of a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

A helicopter took the child to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock where he remains in critical condition, according to a news release from the Beebe Police Department.

Owens is being held in the White County Detention Center on a $50,000 paper bond. He’s scheduled to appear in circuit court on April 4.

