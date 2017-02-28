Arkansas lawmakers consider freezing Medicaid expansion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A bill that would freeze enrollment in Arkansas' hybrid Medicaid expansion program has been advanced by a House committee.

Republican state Rep. Josh Miller's proposal would require the state to file the necessary paperwork with federal officials to stop enrollment. Under the measure, new enrollment into the program wouldn't be allowed after July 1, 2017.

The House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee endorsed the proposal, which now heads to the full House.

Miller says more people have signed onto the program than anticipated. Lawmakers have expressed concern about the cost and sustainability of the program amid uncertainty about the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

State officials say more than 300,000 people have enrolled in the program, which uses federal funds to purchase private insurance for low-income residents.

