Sheriff's department looking to purchase new K-9

Deputy Jeff McLain and Zeke (Source: Cleburne County Sheriff's Office) Deputy Jeff McLain and Zeke (Source: Cleburne County Sheriff's Office)
HEBER SPRINGS, AR (KAIT) -

A group of school children on Tuesday had an opportunity to meet Zeke, who is planning to retire. 

According to a post on the Cleburne County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, Zeke's handler, Deputy Jeff McLain, also spoke to the children about the importance of a K-9 program with education and the community. 

McLain spoke to students at Heber Springs Elementary School about the program and a project to help raise money for a new K-9 dog. The department is currently fundraising for the project, officials said noting donations can be given at the Sheriff's office. 

Donations must also be made out to the Cleburne County Drug Control Fund, with questions being directed to McLain or Sheriff Chris Brown. 

