Human remains found near Big River Steel

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, human remains were found Tuesday morning near the shop at Big River Steel. An employee there found the remains, with investigators recovering all human remains and clothing.

Cook said investigators have contacted one family member and are currently gathering DNA to identify the victim. However, authorities are awaiting a report from the Arkansas Crime Lab to make a positive identity and no foul play is suspected at this point.

