Human remains found near Big River Steel - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Human remains found near Big River Steel

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, human remains were found Tuesday morning near the shop at Big River Steel. An employee there found the remains, with investigators recovering all human remains and clothing. 

Cook said investigators have contacted one family member and are currently gathering DNA to identify the victim. However, authorities are awaiting a report from the Arkansas Crime Lab to make a positive identity and no foul play is suspected at this point. 

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Final public meeting held before draining of Lake Poinsett

    Final public meeting held before draining of Lake Poinsett

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:16:47 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-06-02 04:13:12 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The second and last public meeting was held for Poinsett County residents addressing their concerns as Lake Poinsett is set to be drained this summer.

    The second and last public meeting was held for Poinsett County residents addressing their concerns as Lake Poinsett is set to be drained this summer.

  • Knockerball business opens in Jonesboro

    Knockerball business opens in Jonesboro

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:48:34 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-06-02 04:00:40 GMT
    (Source: Jonesboroknockerball via Facebook)(Source: Jonesboroknockerball via Facebook)

    Jonesboro residents have a new way to relieve stress.

    Jonesboro residents have a new way to relieve stress.

  • Humane society help dogs find new homes

    Humane society help dogs find new homes

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:17:45 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Humane Society of Independence county via Facebook)(Source: Humane Society of Independence county via Facebook)

    The Humane Society of Independence County partnered with Save One Soul Animal Rescue League to find safer homes for dogs.

    The Humane Society of Independence County partnered with Save One Soul Animal Rescue League to find safer homes for dogs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly