School readies for possible storms

School readies for possible storms

Southland C-9 School (Source: KAIT) Southland C-9 School (Source: KAIT)
CARDWELL, MO (KAIT) -

With severe weather in the forecast, a school in southeast Missouri is opening one of its buildings as an overnight tornado safe room for the community. 

The Southland C-9 School District is using one of the buildings if strong storms or severe weather hit the Cardwell area.

Superintendent Kim Campbell said the possibility of bad weather has made residents more aware. 

"Everyone's alerted to be on alert in case, with the conditions outside changing as they have," Campbell said. "Then we'll just be ready to move and go through our tornado drill, which they've practiced and go through periodically from time to time."

Campbell told Region 8 News that the building is accessible, and that first aid kits will be on hand if needed. 

