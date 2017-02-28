City of Etowah plans to upgrade security cameras

The City of Etowah is need of an upgrade on their security cameras.

According to Mayor Charles McCollum, they plan to install two security systems around the city.

McCollum said they will receive eight new cameras per system.

"We have some security cameras here now at the city," he said. "But, technology advances so fast. Some of our cameras don't do pictures well at night. Sometimes the sun is shining at them and it doesn't get a good picture."

McCollum said they're currently using security cameras that are 10-years-old.

However, he said they plan to install new cameras around city hall and park areas, towards the fire department, and other local areas where there is a security risk.

McCollum said they've recently put in an application to receive funding from LLEBG, a police grant through the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

"They sent us a newsletter saying that we are eligible to apply, " he said. "And then within probably 10-days or so we'll hear back from them saying that we've been funded and we can go with the procurement process of getting the cameras and stuff."

Mayor McCollum says the city of Etowah has very low crime. However, he says with the new upgrades they will have better identification of suspects.

"There's new technology out there that will help the police departments in their investigative work, and also in public safety overall," he said.

McCollum said the grant is due to be closed out at the end of May.

