Fire station to expand, mayor says

RECTOR, AR (KAIT) -

The Rector Fire Department is moving ahead with a project to expand its fire station. 

Mayor Teresa Roofe said construction on the new building began last week. 

The building will have more office space, a classroom, and two bay areas. 

Earlier this year, officials said they were proud of the projects that supporters say could help the town in the time of an emergency. 

The plan is to expand the town's fire station and have an EMS service available during emergencies. 

Roofe said the additional space at the fire station will help fire crews with response time as well as a using an in-house training academy. 

"We are excited, Rector is always, our volunteerism in Rector has always been great... people help people in Rector, it's all good," Roofe said. 

The expansion will include a classroom, more office space, and a break room. 

As for the EMS program, the city's only ambulance broke down several months ago. The city has partnered with Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould for several years, and Roofe said a community member and fundraisers helped to get the service ready to go again. 

"We were glad to get it back. It just makes it better. You know when someone's in trouble. Which our first responders have stepped in, and they have done an excellent job," Roofe said. 

