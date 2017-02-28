Town prepares for emergency upgrades

City officials in Rector are proud of two new projects that supporters say could help the town in the time of an emergency.

Officials are working on a plan to expand the town's fire station and have an EMS service available during emergencies.

Mayor Teresa Roofe said the additional space at the fire station will help fire crews with response time as well as a using an in-house training academy.

"We are excited, Rector is always, our volunteerism in Rector has always been great... people help people in Rector, it's all good," Roofe said.

The expansion will include a classroom, more office space, and a break room.

As for the EMS program, the city's only ambulance broke down several months ago. The city has partnered with Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould for several years, and Roofe said a community member and fundraisers helped to get the service ready to go again.

"We were glad to get it back. It just makes it better. You know when someone's in trouble. Which our first responders have stepped in, and they have done an excellent job," Roofe said.

