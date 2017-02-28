Town prepares for emergency upgrades - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Town prepares for emergency upgrades

Rector Fire Department (Source: KAIT) Rector Fire Department (Source: KAIT)
RECTOR, AR (KAIT) -

City officials in Rector are proud of two new projects that supporters say could help the town in the time of an emergency. 

Officials are working on a plan to expand the town's fire station and have an EMS service available during emergencies. 

Mayor Teresa Roofe said the additional space at the fire station will help fire crews with response time as well as a using an in-house training academy. 

"We are excited, Rector is always, our volunteerism in Rector has always been great... people help people in Rector, it's all good," Roofe said. 

The expansion will include a classroom, more office space, and a break room. 

As for the EMS program, the city's only ambulance broke down several months ago. The city has partnered with Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould for several years, and Roofe said a community member and fundraisers helped to get the service ready to go again. 

"We were glad to get it back. It just makes it better. You know when someone's in trouble. Which our first responders have stepped in, and they have done an excellent job," Roofe said. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Final public meeting held before draining of Lake Poinsett

    Final public meeting held before draining of Lake Poinsett

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:16:47 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-06-02 04:13:12 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The second and last public meeting was held for Poinsett County residents addressing their concerns as Lake Poinsett is set to be drained this summer.

    The second and last public meeting was held for Poinsett County residents addressing their concerns as Lake Poinsett is set to be drained this summer.

  • Knockerball business opens in Jonesboro

    Knockerball business opens in Jonesboro

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:48:34 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-06-02 04:00:40 GMT
    (Source: Jonesboroknockerball via Facebook)(Source: Jonesboroknockerball via Facebook)

    Jonesboro residents have a new way to relieve stress.

    Jonesboro residents have a new way to relieve stress.

  • Humane society help dogs find new homes

    Humane society help dogs find new homes

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:17:45 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Humane Society of Independence county via Facebook)(Source: Humane Society of Independence county via Facebook)

    The Humane Society of Independence County partnered with Save One Soul Animal Rescue League to find safer homes for dogs.

    The Humane Society of Independence County partnered with Save One Soul Animal Rescue League to find safer homes for dogs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly