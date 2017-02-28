Shelter opens doors during severe weather

With the threat of severe weather Tuesday night, Mission Outreach of Northeast Arkansas in Paragould is opening their doors to anyone needing shelter overnight.

According to interim director Jackie Ross, they have had people check in due to stormy weather conditions in the past.

“Sometimes, when it is raining, lightning or is real windy outside, people will come to us because they are scared and we take care of them until the storm passes,” said Ross.

Ross said because they are not at full capacity just yet, they are able to accommodate more people if needed.

“We have a few beds still available,” said Ross. “We have also had a couple of people check in earlier.”

The shelter has four tornado safe spaces that could hold several people in case of severe weather.

“We have safe spaces in offices,” said Ross. “We have a couple of walk-in freezers that we shut off until the storms have passed.”

Ross said, though the doors to the shelter lock at 9 p.m. sharp, they are prepared to unlock them at any time for the sake of serving the community.

“We have someone here 24 hours a day working the front desk so if someone were to come in after hours, they are instructed to let them in,” said Ross.

Ross said he wants people to know if they do need a roof over their heads to call them at (870) 236-8080.

“What we want to do is make sure all of our residents and the people that come in are safe,” said Ross. “That is our number one goal, is taking care of the people we serve.”

