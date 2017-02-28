Mayor Harold Perrin gives pot-bellied pigs 60 days - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Mayor Harold Perrin gives pot-bellied pigs 60 days

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

After a long fight with the city of Jonesboro to keep her pot-bellied pigs, Danna Barkley has been given 60 days to remove them from the city limits. 

Barkley has worked for months to get city council members to upgrade a city ordinance that bans having swine within city limits, but in early February, they voted to uphold the ordinance. 

According to city communications director Bill Campbell, Mayor Harold Perrin understands the Barkley's are in a difficult situation which is why he has extended her time from two weeks to 60 days.

Barkley said right now, she has her home up for sale but does not know what the future holds for her and her family.

She added that even though she is disappointed in the city's decision, she is still thankful for the amount of support she has received.

