Thieves 'skate' out of store with stolen hoverboards

They skated out of the store with thousands of dollars worth of hoverboards.

It happened at Academy Sports in Jonesboro. Four suspects teamed up to steal seven hoverboards valued at $400 each. The vehicle they were driving was captured on camera as well. They were driving a silver Ford Escape. If you can make the ID on any of these four, it could be worth money. Call in that tip to Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

A pretty sizable load of warrants on warrant watch this week.

Gregory Scroggins has 36 warrants on his resume. Justin Williams has 11 warrants.

If you can help police find Justin Williams or Gregory Scroggins, it's worth money. Call in that tip to Crimestoppers at 935-STOP or text it.

