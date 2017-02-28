Thieves 'skate' out of store with stolen hoverboards - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Thieves 'skate' out of store with stolen hoverboards

Theft suspects (Source: JPD)
Gregory Scroggins & Justin Williams (Source: JPD)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

They skated out of the store with thousands of dollars worth of hoverboards.

It happened at Academy Sports in Jonesboro. Four suspects teamed up to steal seven hoverboards valued at $400 each. The vehicle they were driving was captured on camera as well.  They were driving a silver Ford Escape. If you can make the ID on any of these four, it could be worth money.  Call in that tip to Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

A pretty sizable load of warrants on warrant watch this week.

Gregory Scroggins has 36 warrants on his resume. Justin Williams has 11 warrants.

If you can help police find Justin Williams or Gregory Scroggins, it's worth money.  Call in that tip to Crimestoppers at 935-STOP or text it.

Take your iPhone or Droid phone and type in 2-7-4-6-3-7 or type in the word "CRIMES" if your phone can do that.  Then, in the message, type in 935stop. One word, followed by your tip.  Hit send, and you'll get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number.  This is yours to keep for any future reward.  That's how Crimestoppers works, 935-STOP.

