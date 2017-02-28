Man arrested in burglary case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man arrested in burglary case

Steven Fannin (Dunklin County Jail via VineLink) Steven Fannin (Dunklin County Jail via VineLink)
KENNETT, MO (KAIT) -

An employee of the Kennett Housing Authority was being held Tuesday in jail, awaiting formal charges, after his arrest. 

According to a post on the Kennett Police Department Facebook page, Steven Fannin of Kennett was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and theft of a controlled substance. 

The Kennett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division went to the Kennett Housing Authority property on East Sixth Street Sunday after getting a call about a possible burglary and theft. 

Fannin, who was being held at the Dunklin County Justice Center, was arrested after authorities were "able to identify, locate, and arrest" him. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

