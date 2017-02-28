Man arrested in burglary case

An employee of the Kennett Housing Authority was being held Tuesday in jail, awaiting formal charges, after his arrest.

According to a post on the Kennett Police Department Facebook page, Steven Fannin of Kennett was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and theft of a controlled substance.

The Kennett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division went to the Kennett Housing Authority property on East Sixth Street Sunday after getting a call about a possible burglary and theft.

Fannin, who was being held at the Dunklin County Justice Center, was arrested after authorities were "able to identify, locate, and arrest" him.

