WBASK: Lyon stays at No. 10 in NAIA Top 25 Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The seventh NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll of the season was released on Tuesday by the national office, and the Lyon College women’s basketball team remains in the No. 10 spot. The Scots are 25-4 overall on the season and are receiving 183 total voting points. The Scots are just two total points shy of the ninth spot, and seven points shy of the No. 8 ranking.

Freed-Hardeman University is still ranked No. 1, receiving all 10 first-place votes and 250 total voting points, now with a 30-0 overall record. Lewis Clark State College (Idaho) jumped to the No. 2 spot with a 29-1 overall record and 237 total voting points, while Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) dropped to the No. 3 spot and is 28-1 on the season, while receiving 235 total points. Vanguard University (Calif.) and Shawnee State University (Ohio) are tied for the No. 4 ranking, each receiving 223 total voting points.

The Scots are coming off a 61-54 win over Harris-Stowe and will enter the American Midwest Conference Tournament as the No. 2 overall seed.

Kiara Moore leads the Scots with 12.5 points. Elliot Taylor is averaging 7.8 points per game, and a team high 5.1 rebounds. Madison Riley is averaging 9.5 points per game, and also has a team high 2.7 assists per game, while Taylor has recorded a team leading 20 blocks on the season.

Lyon is back in action Wednesday when they host Missouri Baptist in the AMC Tournament Quarterfinal inside James C. Becknell Gymnasium. The Spartans enter the tournament as the No. 7 seed, and tip-off is set for 7 p.m.