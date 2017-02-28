Be careful before you dial - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Be careful before you dial

Paragould 911 dispatcher (Source: KAIT) Paragould 911 dispatcher (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Accidental calls to 911 have become a real-life problem for Paragould police, with dispatchers wanting residents to know it can be dangerous, even deadly. 

The department has about a dozen 911 lines, and accidental calls can tie up the lines, Sgt. Greg Trout said. When they are busy, dispatchers cannot decide which calls are emergencies and which ones are not. 

"It could take time away from a true emergency that is trying to be reported or has been reported when the call comes in," Trout said. 

Authorities are asking parents not to let their children play with old phones, especially old phones with SIM cards in them. Also, if you have your phone in your pocket, make sure it is locked or turned off. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Final public meeting held before draining of Lake Poinsett

    Final public meeting held before draining of Lake Poinsett

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:16:47 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-06-02 04:13:12 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The second and last public meeting was held for Poinsett County residents addressing their concerns as Lake Poinsett is set to be drained this summer.

    The second and last public meeting was held for Poinsett County residents addressing their concerns as Lake Poinsett is set to be drained this summer.

  • Knockerball business opens in Jonesboro

    Knockerball business opens in Jonesboro

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:48:34 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-06-02 04:00:40 GMT
    (Source: Jonesboroknockerball via Facebook)(Source: Jonesboroknockerball via Facebook)

    Jonesboro residents have a new way to relieve stress.

    Jonesboro residents have a new way to relieve stress.

  • Humane society help dogs find new homes

    Humane society help dogs find new homes

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:17:45 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Humane Society of Independence county via Facebook)(Source: Humane Society of Independence county via Facebook)

    The Humane Society of Independence County partnered with Save One Soul Animal Rescue League to find safer homes for dogs.

    The Humane Society of Independence County partnered with Save One Soul Animal Rescue League to find safer homes for dogs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly