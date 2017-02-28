Be careful before you dial

Accidental calls to 911 have become a real-life problem for Paragould police, with dispatchers wanting residents to know it can be dangerous, even deadly.

The department has about a dozen 911 lines, and accidental calls can tie up the lines, Sgt. Greg Trout said. When they are busy, dispatchers cannot decide which calls are emergencies and which ones are not.

"It could take time away from a true emergency that is trying to be reported or has been reported when the call comes in," Trout said.

Authorities are asking parents not to let their children play with old phones, especially old phones with SIM cards in them. Also, if you have your phone in your pocket, make sure it is locked or turned off.

