A-State planned for possible storm

The threat of storms Tuesday and Wednesday had officials at Arkansas State University getting ready to keep students safe.

Administrators are working on plans to help students, both on and off-campus, to know what to do and where to look if storms move into the region.

"If there is an event, there are RAs in the building who will direct them to the safe zones which are typically are the first floor, interior hallways of our residence area," A-State spokesman Bill Smith said.

Students who live in apartments are advised to head to their bathroom or go to the Reng Student Union before the storm. Also, alert systems are used with a cell phone app, the A-State alert system or other website services.

