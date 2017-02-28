GCT student wins essay contest

A Region 8 student recently won an essay contest and will move on to state competition.

Greene County Tech High School student Dean MacDonald won the Good Citizen Award sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

He entered into the American History Essay Contest.

He hopes his speech will inspire some patriotism in the readers.

“I always say if you wake up with a positive attitude, if you wake up and say I’m going to try and make the world better today than it was the day before, I think that’s the first step,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald will compete at the state level in March.

He said he hopes to get his message out to an even larger audience.

