Widespread damage reported as severe storms move through NE Arkansas

Tree on car near Williams Baptist College, Walnut Ridge. (Source: Jake Neal via Twitter)

We are getting damage reports and photos into the Region 8 Newsroom.

Here are the confirmed damage reports for the following counties:

Region 8:

Jackson Co.:

Shearer Snack Foods in Newport – heavy damage

Jackson Co Detention Center – housing unit damaged, one person suffered minor injury

Gas leak outside Jackson Co Detention Center

Diaz area – lots of trees down, lots of power lines down, several homes damaged

Lawrence Co.:

Williams Baptist College-damage including, buildings, hangers, trees, and power lines down

WBC reports no injuries and no major structural damage at the college. However, three student vehicles were damaged.

Storms hit the college around 3:30 a.m. Winds were reported at 78 mph at the Walnut Ridge Regional Airport.

Lynn-miscellaneous damage reported

Ravenden-trees down near railroad tracks, working with railroad to make sure it's safe for trains

Walnut Ridge- power lines and a few tree limbs down

AHTD assisting Lawrence Co. sheriff's deputies to get barricades to block roads that are unsafe to pass across

Poinsett Co.:

Greene Co.:

Traffic light out at Hwy 49/Purcell Road, avoid area if possible

Hwy 49 Bypass lights are twister - can't be seen by traffic, but are working

Wires across the road near East Baldwin and Jones

Power pole down on County Road 244 near Stanford Rd

Trees/power lines down at Hwy 141 & 358

Trees/power lines down along Hwy 49 from Paragould to Marmaduke

Craighead Co.:

Tree down on home in Cash area – right behind fire station in town

Jonesboro-power outage at Woodsprings, I-555 which includes Walmart

Hwy 91 west of Hwy 63-tree limbs blocking one lane

Roof damage to a few homes in Monette.

2900 block of CR 855—Black Oak area- 911 caller advised she had major property damage to home and out buildings.

Mississippi Co.:

Leachville theater damaged by fire

Power lines down and debris on roads in multiple locations

The community center in Osceola had significant roof damage, closing down the courts and all activity inside. The severe winds and heavy rains also damaged the baseball fields near the center. ??

Sharp Co.:

Ash Flat city park was damaged-dugout and fence damaged

One structure and several trees damaged in Evening Shade and Cherokee Village

Wind damage throughout the county

