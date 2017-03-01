Man escapes trailer damaged by storms

TYRONZA, AR (KAIT/WMC) - A man in Tyronza is said to be "okay" after a tree fell on his home trapping him inside.

Tyronza Fire Chief David Wood tells Region 8 News crews got the man out through a window early Wednesday morning.

The trailer is a total loss.

The strong storms knocked down a tree that trapped a man inside his home in Poinsett County at approximately 4:30 Wednesday morning.

Despite being trapped inside his trailer, he walked away without any scratches or injuries.

"The trailer was shaking and then boom," homeowner Richard Snow said.

Snow was sleeping inside his trailer in Tyronza when the intense rain and 70 mph winds snapped a tree and caused it to come crashing down on his home. The tree destroyed his home, but he was unharmed.

"When we arrived, the gentleman was standing at the window inside the house," Tyronza fire chief David Wood said.

The fire department, along with help from neighbors, was finally able to free Snow through that same window.

"I'm pretty lucky. If I had been back there in the back room or if I had a bed in the back room, it could have been over with," Snow said.

Snow said he will rebuild and stay in Tyronza and now has a new perspective on life.

