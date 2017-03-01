Theater in Leachville damaged by fire

The Melody Theater in Leachville was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning as severe weather moved through the area.

According to Leachville Mayor Ralph Wells, the fire started somewhere under the stage area at the Melody Theater.

Firefighters are still on scene working to put out hotspots.

The mayor said the inside of the theater has heavy smoke damage, and the stage area has also been damaged.

Mayor Wells said the entire city has seen multiple trees downed in the area, carports blown over, and there is little to no power throughout the town.

