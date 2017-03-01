Several schools close due to extensive power outages from storms

The Osceola School District has canceled classes Wednesday due to extensive power outages and storm damage.

The Blytheville School District has canceled classes Wednesday due to extensive power outages and storm damage.

The Gosnell School District has canceled classes Wednesday due to extensive power outages and storm damage.

The Buffalo Island School District has canceled classes Wednesday due to extensive power outages and storm damage.

The Jackson County School District has canceled classes Wednesday due to extensive power outages and storm damage.

The Naylor School District has canceled classes Wednesday due to extensive power outages and storm damage.

The Eastern Poinsett County School District has canceled classes Wednesday due to extensive power outages and storm damage.

Calico Rock and Melbourne School Districts are on a two-hour delay due to storms.

There has been widespread damage throughout Region 8 - for a full list click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android