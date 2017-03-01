VIDEO: Trucks blown over on I-555

Traffic on Interstate 555 was blocked from Bay to Trumann to Payneway Wednesday morning for reports of tractor trailers being down.

Arkansas State Police is investigating an accident involving one 18-wheeler in the Payneway area.

Drivers between Bay and Trumann reported long stints in traffic for other trucks turned over. Traffic is moving freely now.

