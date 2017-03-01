1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision

A crash Tuesday afternoon in Mississippi County killed a man and injured two people.

The crash happened at 4:05 p.m. on Highway 61 just east of County Road 474, according to Arkansas State Police.

Donald Roberts, 62, of Maumelle was southbound when his 2005 Buick crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2014 Ford driven by John Moore, 74, of Osceola.

Roberts died in the collision.

Moore and his passenger, 70-year-old Edith Moore of Osceola, suffered undisclosed injuries.

According to the preliminary crash summary, the road was dry and the weather conditions were clear.

