Programs available to help families navigate Alzheimer's and dementia

The UAMS Center on Aging-Northeast and the Alzheimer’s Association will host two events to help Region 8 families tackle Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The first is a program for effective communication strategies and will begin at noon on March 14 at 303 E.Matthews Avenue in Jonesboro.

The program is aimed at helping families find new ways to connect with their loved ones on their journey with Alzheimer’s and dementia as they lose the ability to use words.

Topics include decoding verbal and behavioral messages and identifying strategies to help with effective communication at each stage of the disease.

They will also host another event at the Black River Technical College Paragould campus on March 17.

The Dementia Conversations program is aimed at helping families tackle challenging and uncomfortable topics such as getting a diagnosis, deciding when it’s necessary to stop driving, and making financial and legal plans to make sure the person’s wishes are carried out.

For more information on the both events or to register, call 870-207-7596 or 800-745-0557.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android