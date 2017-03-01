Town lifts boil order caused by storm damage

The Cross County Rural Water System has lifted the boil order for the town of Fisher in Poinsett County.

The rural water system's water lines were damaged during Wednesday morning's storm.

They say all samples have been tested and water is safe for drinking and cooking purposes.

