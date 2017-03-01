Valley View students raising money to go to national competition

Region 8 students are headed to Washington D.C. to represent our state and discuss the constitution, but they need help.

"We the People" is the beginning of the U.S. Constitution and students at Valley View High School embody it.

We the People is a 22-member team that competes against other students on topics ranging from the Constitution to current political events.

Valley View’s We the People team won state and will represent Arkansas at nationals in Washington D.C.

Senior Kesa Mitchell is a first-time team member and said she joined to broaden her knowledge.

“To learn more about government and politics and just how it works and how I can become more involved to impact the country,” Mitchell said.

The team is raising money for the trip.

Addison Aquino, We the People team member, said considering our political climate, the knowledge they learn and share is needed.

“It's essential to know things about government and, the latest generations, we seem to be forgetting more and more about what our founding fathers intended for us and the rights that we have,” Aquino said.

The students are working to raise $40,000 to send the entire team to D.C. April 20-25.

They have fundraising nights set up for the next two weeks.

On March 7, they will be at Lost Pizza Co., 906 Southwest Dr., serving customers from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Any tips they receive go towards their fundraising.

On March 14, 10% of sales at Newks on Highland from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be donated to We the People.

You can also donate online at gofundme.com/vvarwethepeople.

Business sponsorships are available and will feature the business name on a t-shirt and banner.

For more information contact Jacob Lamberson at Valley View High School 870-932-3737.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android