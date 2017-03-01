Gr8 Job!: Elementary students raise hundreds to grant wishes

Some elementary students did their best and raised a lot of money to make wishes come true.

A viewer sent Region 8 News a photo showing a group of children at Marmaduke Elementary School who raised $400 during a coin/money drive for Make-A-Wish.

The children raised the most money in the elementary school.

For their efforts, the class won a pizza party.

Gr8 job to those kids helping grant wishes!

