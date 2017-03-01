Burglar scared off by early morning worker

A store employee arriving at work early Wednesday morning scared off a would-be burglar, police said.

A receiving clerk for Hay’s Grocery Store, 2819 E. Nettleton, said she had just arrived at work around 4:55 a.m. when she saw a man standing in front of the tobacco center entrance.

Upon seeing her, she said the man—wearing dark pants and a dark-colored hoodie pulled over his head—rushed away, heading east.

After he had left, she and other employees arriving at work discovered the glass door of the store’s tobacco store entrance had been shattered and called police.

According to the incident report, the store’s surveillance video showed the suspect use a brick to smash the glass door but did not make entry.

The case is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android