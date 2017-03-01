Thousands remain without power after severe storms - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports



Thousands remain without power after severe storms

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Thousands of people throughout Northeast Arkansas remain without power following Wednesday morning’s storms.

Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation of Jonesboro reports approximately 2,500 members remained without power as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Northwest Lawrence County, northeast Greene County, eastern Craighead County, and southern Poinsett County reported the greatest number of outages, with smaller outages scattered throughout Craighead Electric's service area.

“Our crews are working to restore power in these areas quickly and safely as possible,” said Brian Duncan, CEO of Craighead Electric. “We hope to have all power restored by late [Thursday] morning.

To report downed power lines, call 1-888-771-7772.

