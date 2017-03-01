City employee's personnel file released, documents reason for fi - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City employee's personnel file released, documents reason for firing

Erick Woodruff (Source: KAIT) Erick Woodruff (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The former IT director for the city of Jonesboro was fired due to poor job performance, according to documents obtained by Region 8 News through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Erick Woodruff, who had been employed as the city's IT director, appealed his termination to Mayor Harold Perrin and again to the Jonesboro City Council. Both Perrin and the council voted to uphold the firing. Woodruff then requested Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge to rule on the release of his personnel filed.

Region 8 News filed a request for Woodruff's personnel file before the appeals. Wednesday, the city of Jonesboro released the documents.

According to the personnel file, Woodruff was disciplined Sept. 9, 2016 after a failed IT audit in 2015. 

"You were placed on a Progress Improvement Plan in March 2016 to correct the audit findings and to help improve your performance," City Finance Officer Suzanne Allen wrote to Woodruff. "You were given specific goals and activities to work on with guidance from Cliff Rushing of Edgewater. Timelines and checkpoints were established in the PIP. You were not able to complete some of the goals of the PIP by their due date and you asked for an extension through July 2016." 

In the letter, Allen said there were at least six different items that "have still not been completed to satisfaction." 

Woodruff was given a final written warning and an additional 90 days to complete the work, the file noted. 

