Jackson County sees storm damage

A storm system early Wednesday took nearly everything Amanda George had in a storage facility in the small Jackson County town of Diaz.

"Everything is gone, there's no replacing some of the stuff that's in there," George said Wednesday morning, several hours after a storm hit the area.

The storage facility was hard hit, but residents began showing up as the sun started peeking through.

Diaz Police Chief James Thompson was on patrol around 3 a.m., looking over storm damage especially in the Oak Park subdivision.

"We have significant damage to at least three houses that I'm aware of. Outbuildings totally destroyed, trees completely uprooted," Thompson said.

Diaz Fire Chief Reginal Williams was at home when the storm hit. His home sustained significant damage, and he said it felt like a train roaring outside his window.

Williams and his granddaughter took shelter in the hallway, but the roof caved in and pushed water inside. He was able to walk outside and see the damage.

Meanwhile, the Grimes Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Newport received some damage from the storm. None of the inmates were injured.

Six mobile homes were destroyed, and ADC officials are working to find temporary housing for families displaced by the storm. Twisted metal could be seen all over Diaz and Jackson County due to the storms.

Thompson did say that the weather has brought the small town together in a trying situation.

"We group together and start the clean-up. We are a tight-knit community- so that's what we'll do," Thompson said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android