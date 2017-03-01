Officials face major task to address CWD - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Officials face major task to address CWD

(Source: AGFC) (Source: AGFC)
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Dr. Jenn Ballard is looking for a permanent solution to a problem that state Game and Fish officials say has created new opportunities as work is done to get Chronic Wasting Disease under control. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Ballard - who is the Arkansas State Veterinarian - said fighting the disease, which impacts deer, has seen some headway. 

"We don't have an office of our own quite yet," Dr. Ballard told KARK. "We have a big task ahead of us addressing CWD."

Ballard, who works out of a temporary office, said the plan is to get feedback from people in the science and management aspects of the issue, as well as finding out the public's perception of the issue. 

In spite of the disease, hunting license sales remain strong, and the deer harvest will exceed 200,000 deer this year, Wildlife Division Chief Brad Carner said. 

Carner said roughly 212 animals tested positive last year out of nearly 4,000 samples taken for the disease. 

Also, officials cite hunting regulations for keeping the disease in a 10-county management zone, KARK reported. 

