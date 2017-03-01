2,200 participate in dental clinic

It was a chance to get free dental care, no questions asked.

The Arkansas Mission of Mercy made a return trip to Region 8, with a group of dentists and dental professionals that tour the state every five years providing free dental care to underserved Arkansans.

Officials said Thursday that at least 2,200 people stood in line during the rain and severe weather to get help. Also, nearly 850 medical volunteers worked for free to provide nearly $1.3 million worth of care.

The work included cleanings, extractions, and fillings, officials noted.

The program also worked to help people in need.

“You need no proof of citizenship. We don't need to see a driver's license, no green card,” says Dr. Terry Fiddler, DDS, “simply bring you and your family and a friend and come and get in line and we'll give you the treatment.”

The event also drew in dentists and volunteers from all over the state.

“Eleven years ago, we visited a group from Kansas, who had been doing these kinds of events,” Dr. Steve Kilpatrick, a volunteer from Fort Smith said. “They explained the events to us, and we decided as the Arkansas State Dental Association that it would be a good thing to do.”

The 2018 event will be held in Conway.

