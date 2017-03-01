Man arrested after giving juvenile pills - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man arrested after giving juvenile pills

Christopher Kidd (Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office) Christopher Kidd (Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Mountain Home man was arrested after giving a juvenile a controlled substance that resulted in that teen to overdose, according to a release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies were told Jan. 19 that a juvenile was given several Xanax pills by Christopher Kidd while they were on a Mountain Home School District bus.

After investigators reviewed surveillance video from inside the bus, 18-year-old Kidd admitted during an interview that he gave the juvenile the drugs, authorities said.

After the juvenile took the pills, he reportedly suffered an overdose and was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home.

Deputies obtained a bench warrant for Kidd’s arrest and he was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Baxter County Detention Center.

He is charged with introducing a controlled substances into the body of another person and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Kidd is in jail on at $10,000 bond and will appear in Baxter County Circuit Court on March 23.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Caught on camera, truck stolen from shop

    Caught on camera, truck stolen from shop

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-06-03 02:22:05 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-06-03 02:53:41 GMT
    (Source: Michael Lindley)(Source: Michael Lindley)

    The Ramco Equipment Company on Dan Avenue is without one work truck after a worker said two people broke into their fence and drove off with the vehicle.

    The Ramco Equipment Company on Dan Avenue is without one work truck after a worker said two people broke into their fence and drove off with the vehicle.

  • Randolph County shelter to close after recent flooding

    Randolph County shelter to close after recent flooding

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-06-03 02:08:59 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-06-03 02:34:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The shelter in the old Randolph County Nursing Home has served flood victims for over a month, but now the American Red Cross has announced they will close the shelter Wednesday, June 7.

    The shelter in the old Randolph County Nursing Home has served flood victims for over a month, but now the American Red Cross has announced they will close the shelter Wednesday, June 7.

  • City gives back with community garden

    City gives back with community garden

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:05:43 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:42:48 GMT
    (Source: Main Street Batesville)(Source: Main Street Batesville)

    Main Street Batesville is taking on a new project to give back to the community.

    Main Street Batesville is taking on a new project to give back to the community.

    •   
Powered by Frankly