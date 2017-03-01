Man arrested after giving juvenile pills

A Mountain Home man was arrested after giving a juvenile a controlled substance that resulted in that teen to overdose, according to a release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies were told Jan. 19 that a juvenile was given several Xanax pills by Christopher Kidd while they were on a Mountain Home School District bus.

After investigators reviewed surveillance video from inside the bus, 18-year-old Kidd admitted during an interview that he gave the juvenile the drugs, authorities said.

After the juvenile took the pills, he reportedly suffered an overdose and was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home.

Deputies obtained a bench warrant for Kidd’s arrest and he was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Baxter County Detention Center.

He is charged with introducing a controlled substances into the body of another person and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Kidd is in jail on at $10,000 bond and will appear in Baxter County Circuit Court on March 23.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android