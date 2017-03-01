Fifteen pounds of marijuana lands man in jail - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fifteen pounds of marijuana lands man in jail

Adham Mohamed Quattoum (Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Adham Mohamed Quattoum (Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
(Source: Walnut Ridge Police Department) (Source: Walnut Ridge Police Department)
(Source: Walnut Ridge Police Department) (Source: Walnut Ridge Police Department)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Police arrested a man carrying several pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

According to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Chris Kirksey, police approached a car around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon that was parked at the Flash Market on Highway 67B.

Police found Adham Qattoum, 22, was in the vehicle with a bag of marijuana in his lap.

When officers approached Qattoum, he reportedly asked: “are you the popo?” When police asked he what he was doing is reportedly responded “rolling a blunt.”

After a search of Qattoum’s vehicle, police found 15 Ziplock bags filled with marijuana, counterfeit money, and drug paraphernalia.

The marijuana weighed about 15 pounds.

Police arrested Qattoum and charged him with possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal simulation.

He is currently being held in the Lawrence County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

